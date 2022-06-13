Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff

The fire sparked around 10 a.m. Sunday about six miles north of Flagstaff, just west of Schultz Pass. It has burned 5,000 acres and is at 1% containment as of Sunday night.

The U.S. Forest Service announced the arrest of 57-year-old Matthew Riser, in connection to the fire Sunday evening. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has not shared additional information at this point.

Green Valley Fire is assisting with containment and protection of structures in the pate of the fire.

This article is being updated as more information is shared by firefighting teams on the scene kgun9.com/wildfirewatch/pipeline-fire

