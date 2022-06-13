Watch
Photo Galleries

Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff

The fire sparked around 10 a.m. Sunday about six miles north of Flagstaff, just west of Schultz Pass. It has burned 5,000 acres and is at 1% containment as of Sunday night.

The U.S. Forest Service announced the arrest of 57-year-old Matthew Riser, in connection to the fire Sunday evening. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has not shared additional information at this point.

Green Valley Fire is assisting with containment and protection of structures in the pate of the fire.

This article is being updated as more information is shared by firefighting teams on the scene kgun9.com/wildfirewatch/pipeline-fire

Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Photo by: Calvin Johnson Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Photo by: Calvin Johnson Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Photo by: Calvin Johnson Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Photo by: Calvin Johnson Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Photo by: Calvin Johnson Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Photo by: Calvin Johnson Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Photo by: Calvin Johnson Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Photo by: Calvin Johnson Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Photo by: Calvin Johnson Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Photo by: Calvin Johnson Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Photo by: Calvin Johnson Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Photo by: Calvin Johnson Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Photo by: Calvin Johnson Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Photo by: Calvin Johnson Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Photo by: Calvin Johnson Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Photo by: Calvin Johnson Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Photo by: Calvin Johnson

Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff

close-gallery
  • Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff
  • Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff
  • Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff
  • Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff
  • Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff
  • Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff
  • Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff
  • Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff
  • Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff
  • Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff
  • Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff
  • Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff
  • Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff
  • Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff
  • Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff
  • Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff
  • Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff

Share

South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Calvin Johnson
South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Calvin Johnson
South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Calvin Johnson
South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Calvin Johnson
South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Calvin Johnson
South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Calvin Johnson
South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Calvin Johnson
South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Calvin Johnson
South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Calvin Johnson
South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Calvin Johnson
South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Calvin Johnson
South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Calvin Johnson
South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Calvin Johnson
South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Calvin Johnson
South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Calvin Johnson
South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Calvin Johnson
South view of "Pipeline Fire" north of Flagstaff.Calvin Johnson
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next