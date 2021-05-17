Watch
Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Missing and murdered indigenous women cases

Here's a gallery of photos of missing and murdered persons cases on the Navajo Reservation

PHOTOS: Missing and murdered indigenous women cases

close-gallery
  • Laverda Sorrell.PNG
  • Alvin Yazzie.PNG
  • Amy Lynn Hanson.PNG
  • Anthonette Christine Cayedito.PNG
  • Caldwell Smith.PNG
  • Donnie Wade Barney.PNG
  • James Naswood.PNG
  • Jamie Yazzie.PNG
  • Keith Nastacio.PNG
  • Matthew and Philip Reagan.PNG
  • Tyrell Bellson.PNG
  • Tyrone Tallman.PNG
  • Wilson Chiquito.PNG

Share

It's been 20 years of agony for Tiffany Sorrell and her aunt Velina Guy, that’s because Tiffany’s mother Laverda vanished on July 4th 2002 in Fort Defiance, Arizona on the Navajo Reservation, which crosses into New Mexico.Albuquerque FBI
It's been 20 years of agony for Tiffany Sorrell and her aunt Velina Guy, that’s because Tiffany’s mother Laverda vanished on July 4th 2002 in Fort Defiance, Arizona on the Navajo Reservation, which crosses into New Mexico.Albuquerque FBI
It's been 20 years of agony for Tiffany Sorrell and her aunt Velina Guy, that’s because Tiffany’s mother Laverda vanished on July 4th 2002 in Fort Defiance, Arizona on the Navajo Reservation, which crosses into New Mexico.Albuquerque FBI
It's been 20 years of agony for Tiffany Sorrell and her aunt Velina Guy, that’s because Tiffany’s mother Laverda vanished on July 4th 2002 in Fort Defiance, Arizona on the Navajo Reservation, which crosses into New Mexico.Albuquerque FBI
It's been 20 years of agony for Tiffany Sorrell and her aunt Velina Guy, that’s because Tiffany’s mother Laverda vanished on July 4th 2002 in Fort Defiance, Arizona on the Navajo Reservation, which crosses into New Mexico.Albuquerque FBI
It's been 20 years of agony for Tiffany Sorrell and her aunt Velina Guy, that’s because Tiffany’s mother Laverda vanished on July 4th 2002 in Fort Defiance, Arizona on the Navajo Reservation, which crosses into New Mexico.Albuquerque FBI
It's been 20 years of agony for Tiffany Sorrell and her aunt Velina Guy, that’s because Tiffany’s mother Laverda vanished on July 4th 2002 in Fort Defiance, Arizona on the Navajo Reservation, which crosses into New Mexico.Albuquerque FBI
It's been 20 years of agony for Tiffany Sorrell and her aunt Velina Guy, that’s because Tiffany’s mother Laverda vanished on July 4th 2002 in Fort Defiance, Arizona on the Navajo Reservation, which crosses into New Mexico.Albuquerque FBI
It's been 20 years of agony for Tiffany Sorrell and her aunt Velina Guy, that’s because Tiffany’s mother Laverda vanished on July 4th 2002 in Fort Defiance, Arizona on the Navajo Reservation, which crosses into New Mexico.Albuquerque FBI
It's been 20 years of agony for Tiffany Sorrell and her aunt Velina Guy, that’s because Tiffany’s mother Laverda vanished on July 4th 2002 in Fort Defiance, Arizona on the Navajo Reservation, which crosses into New Mexico.Albuquerque FBI
It's been 20 years of agony for Tiffany Sorrell and her aunt Velina Guy, that’s because Tiffany’s mother Laverda vanished on July 4th 2002 in Fort Defiance, Arizona on the Navajo Reservation, which crosses into New Mexico.Albuquerque FBI
It's been 20 years of agony for Tiffany Sorrell and her aunt Velina Guy, that’s because Tiffany’s mother Laverda vanished on July 4th 2002 in Fort Defiance, Arizona on the Navajo Reservation, which crosses into New Mexico.Albuquerque FBI
It's been 20 years of agony for Tiffany Sorrell and her aunt Velina Guy, that’s because Tiffany’s mother Laverda vanished on July 4th 2002 in Fort Defiance, Arizona on the Navajo Reservation, which crosses into New Mexico.Albuquerque FBI
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next