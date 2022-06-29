Images of the Contreras Fire at Kitt Peak

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing. KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA



The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing. KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA



The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing. KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA



The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing. KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA



The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing. KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA



The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing. KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA



The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing. KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA



The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing. KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA



The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing. KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA



The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing. KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA



The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing. KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA



The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing. KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA



The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing. KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA



The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing. KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA



The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing. KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA



The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing. KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA



Prev 1 / Ad Next