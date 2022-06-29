Images of the Contreras Fire at Kitt Peak
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.
The fire eventually forced the evacuation of Kitt Peak Observatory and Pan Tak. When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.
Buell T. Jannuzi, who leads the Department of Astronomy at the University of Arizona, said “This is the most threatening fire I can remember at Kitt Peak in the last 25 years.”
Now in the aftermath, crews are working to reduce flood severity and soil erosion in the burn scar.
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA
The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24.When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.Photo by: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA