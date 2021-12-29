Final goodbye: Recalling those who died in 2021

Share Facebook

FILE - DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta on Oct. 1, 2011. The family of rapper DMX says he has died on April 9, 2021, after a career in which he delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as "Ruff Ryders' Anthem." (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) AP

FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department employees at the State Department in Washington, on Feb. 15, 2001. Powell, who died Oct. 18, 2021, was a trailblazing soldier and diplomat. (AP Photo/Kenneth Lambert, File) AP

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron holds aloft the ball he hit for his 715th career home in Atlanta. Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. (AP Photo, File) AP

FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. The pioneering Black actor who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” won a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers’ hearts in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.” She died Jan. 28, 2021. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) AP

FILE - Hank Aaron holds up the ball after throwing the ceremonial last pitch to former Manager Bobby Cox after a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers and the Braves last game at Turner Field, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. (AP Photo/John Amis, File) AP

FILE - Cloris Leachman poses for a photo on June 18, 1974. An Oscar-winner for her portrayal of a lonely housewife in “The Last Picture Show” and a comedic delight as the fearsome Frau Blücher in “Young Frankenstein” and self-absorbed neighbor Phyllis on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” She died Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/George Brich, File) AP

FILE - Rush Limbaugh reacts after first Lady Melania Trump presented him with the the Presidential Medal of Freedom as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 4, 2020. The talk radio host who ripped into liberals and laid waste to political correctness with a merry brand of malice that made him one of the most powerful voices on the American right died Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) AP

FILE - Larry King arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Dec. 1, 2016. King, who interviewed presidents, movie stars and ordinary Joes during a half-century in broadcasting, died at age 87 on Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) AP

FILE - Anne Beatts arrives at the premiere of "Live from New York!" in Los Angeles on June 10, 2015. Beatts, a groundbreaking comedy writer who was on the original staff of "Saturday Night Live" and later created the cult sitcom "Square Pegs," died April 7, 2021, at her home in West Hollywood, Calif., according to her close friend Rona Kennedy. She was 74. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) AP

FILE - Elgin Baylor waves as he is honored along with other members of the 1974 Los Angeles Lakers Championship team, at halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Lakers in Los Angeles, April 6, 2012. Elgin Baylor, the Lakers' 11-time NBA All-Star, died, March 22, 2021, of natural causes. He was 86. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, File) AP

FILE — South African President F.W. de Klerk poses outside his office in Cape Town, South Africa March 18, 1992, while displaying a copy of a local newspaper with banner headlines declaring a "Yes" result in a referendum vote to end apartheid and share power with the black majority for the first time. De Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa's last apartheid president oversaw the end of the country's white minority rule, died at the age of 85, on Nov, 11, 2021. (AP. Photo, File) AP

FILE - Haitian President Jovenel Moise arrives for an interview at his home in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Feb. 7, 2020. The Haitian president was a former banana producer and political neophyte who ruled for more than four years as the country grew increasingly unstable. He was assassinated at his home on July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File) AP

FILE - Actress Jane Powell poses for a photo in New York on July 1986. Powell, the bright-eyed, operatic-voiced star of Hollywood's golden age musicals who sang with Howard Keel in "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" and danced with Fred Astaire in "Royal Wedding," died on Sept. 16, 2021. She was 92. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) AP

FILE - Famed defense attorney F. Lee Bailey poses in his office in Yarmouth, Maine on May 22, 2014. The celebrity attorney who defended O.J. Simpson, Patricia Hearst and the alleged Boston Strangler, but whose legal career halted when he was disbarred in two states died on June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File) AP

FILE - Actress Olympia Dukakis, a celebrity Grand Marshall for the 41st annual Gay Pride parade, waves to the crowd while being driven past them in San Francisco on June 26, 2011. Olympia Dukakis, the veteran stage and screen actress whose flair for maternal roles helped her win an Oscar as Cher's mother in the romantic comedy "Moonstruck," died on May 1, 2021. She was 89. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) AP

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2006, file photo, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld asks for another question following his Landon Lecture at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan. The family of Rumsfeld says he died June 29, 2021. He was 88. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File) AP

FILE - Fashion designer Virgil Abloh gives a thumbs up after the presentation of Off-White Men's Spring-Summer 2019 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday June 20, 2018. Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, died Nov. 28, 2021, after a private battle with cancer. He was 41. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File) AP

FILE — Former South African President F.W. de Klerk arrives for the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, South Africa, May 25, 2019. De Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa's last apartheid president oversaw the end of the country's white minority rule, has died at the age of 85 on Nov, 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File) AP

FILE - Delaware Gov. Ruth Ann Minner, left, and Lt. Gov. John Carney raise their arms in victory as they celebrate winning their respective races Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2004, in Wilmington, Del. Ann Minner, a sharecropper's daughter who became the only woman to serve as Delaware's governor, died on Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Pat Crowe II, File) AP

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale and his running mate, Geraldine Ferraro, wave as they leave an afternoon rally in Portland, Ore., Sept. 5, 1984. Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died April 19, 2021. He was 93. (AP Photo/Jack Smith, File) AP

FILE - Japanese actor Sonny Chiba arrives for the premiere of the film "Kill Bill: Volume 1" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sept. 29, 2003. Chiba, known in Japan as Shinichi Chiba, who wowed the world with his martial arts skills, acting in more than 100 films, including "Kill Bill," died Aug. 19, 2021. He was 82. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File) AP

FILE - Gloria Richardson, head of the Cambridge Nonviolent Action Committee, pushes a National Guardsman's bayonet aside as she moves among a crowd of African Americans to convince them to disperse in Cambridge, Md., on July 21, 1963. Richardson, an influential yet largely unsung civil rights pioneer whose determination not to back down while protesting racial inequality was captured in a photograph as she pushed away the bayonet of a National Guardsman, died July 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/File) AP

FILE - Oakland Raiders coach John Madden stands on the sideline during an NFL football game in October 1978. Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021, the league said. He was 85. The NFL said he died unexpectedly and did not detail a cause. (AP Photo, File) AP

FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda attends a news conference in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) Damian Dovarganes/AP

Siegfried Fischbacher speaks with the media during an event to welcome three white lion cubs to Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, Thursday, July 17, 2014, in Las Vegas. The three white lion cubs, born in South Africa, are scheduled to be available for public viewing Friday. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

Music producer Phil Spector in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Los Angeles, Friday, May 29, 2009. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool) Jae C. Hong/AP

FILE - Hal Holbrook arrives at the Los Angeles Dinner: What You Do Matters in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 16, 2015. Holbrook died on Jan. 23 in Beverly Hills, California, his representative, Steve Rohr, told The Associated Press Tuesday. He was 95. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega Python vs. Gatoroid" at The Ziegfeld Theater in New York, on Monday, Jan. 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer) AP Photo/Peter Kramer

FILE - In this May 24, 2011 file photo, Christopher Plummer poses for a portrait in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, file) Charles Sykes/AP

Hustler magazine publisher Larry Flynt talks with employee Angela Phillips, right, inside his Hustler magazine store in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1998. (AP Photo/Al Behrman) AL BEHRMAN/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jessica Walter attends the LA Premiere of "Arrested Development" Season Five at Raleigh Studios Hollywood on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Children's author Beverly Cleary, the writer behind the popular characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins, has died. HarperCollins

Peter Phillip smiles after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, pool) Alastair Grant/AP

Former financier Bernard Madoff exits Federal Court in Manhattan, New York on Tuesday, March 10, 2009. Madoff will plead guilty Thursday to 11 felony counts including money laundering, perjury and securities fraud that carry a potential prison term of 150 years, his lawyer and prosecutors said Tuesday. (AP Photo/David Karp) David Karp/AP

Helen McCrory poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Academy Television Awards' in London, Sunday, May 8, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel Ryan/Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

FILE - Actor/comedian Charles Grodin, appears at a news conference announcing him as host of CNBC's new primetime show "Charles Grodin" in New York on Nov. 15, 1994. Grodin, the offbeat actor and writer who scored as a newlywed cad in “The Heartbreak Kid” and the father in the “Beethoven” comedies, died Tuesday at his home in Wilton, Conn. from bone marrow cancer. He was 86. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File) Marty Lederhandler/AP

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NFL - Biz Markie poses for a photo during the NFL Media Super Bowl party at Chapman & Kirby, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL) AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 8, 1982 file photo, Ron Popeil, the man behind those late-night, rapid-fire television commercials that sell everything from the Mr. Microphone to the Pocket Fisherman to the classic Veg-a-Matic, sits surrounded by his wares in his office in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ron Popeil, the quintessential TV pitchman, and inventor was known to generations of viewers for hawking products including the Veg-O-Matic, the Chop-O-Matic, Mr. Microphone, and the Showtime Rotisserie and BBQ, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, his family said. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon) Reed Saxon/AP

FILE - This is a Jan. 10, 2018, file photo showing former Florida State NCAA college football head coach Bobby Bowden at a Rotary Club luncheon in Omaha, Neb. Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for COVID-19 and was home monitoring his symptoms. Family friend and Bowden's former publicist Kim Shiff says the 90-year-old Bowden had been hospitalized in Tallahassee, Florida, for about two weeks. He returned home late last week and was informed he had tested positive. Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, he had not exhibited symptoms of the virus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) Nati Harnik/AP

Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones poses for a portrait on Monday, November 14, 2016, in New York, New York. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP) Victoria Will/Victoria Will/Invision/AP

FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Saturday, July 30, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Williams, 54, died of acute drug intoxication, New York City’s medical examiner said Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Williams, known for playing Omar Little on “The Wire,” had fentanyl, parafluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine in his system when he died Sept. 6 in Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

FILE - Comedian-actor Norm Macdonald appears onstage at The 2012 Comedy Awards in New York on April 28, 2012. Macdonald, a comedian and former cast member on "Saturday Night Live," died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, after a nine-year battle with cancer that he kept private, according to Brillstein Entertainment Partners, his management firm in Los Angeles. He was 61. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File) Charles Sykes/AP

FILE - Alan Kalter is seen walking the red carpet at the Starkey Hearing Foundation's 2013 "So the World May Hear" Awards Gala, on Sunday, July 28, 2013 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Starkey Hearing Foundation/AP Images) Diane Bondareff/Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP

Young Dolph performs on stage at The Parking Lot Concert on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP) Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being awarded the Freedom of the City of London at a ceremony at the Guildhall in London. Broadway stars will pay a 90th birthday tribute to Sondheim on the free virtual concert “Take Me To The World,” set to air live on April 26. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Former Sen. Bob Dole pays his last respect to former President George H.W. Bush as he lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is seen during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski/AP

FILE - Author Anne Rice poses for a photo at her home Oct. 26, 2005, in San Diego. Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” is rising again on screen, this time for TV. The bestselling novel, which was adapted for the 1994 Brad Pitt-Tom Cruise film, will be the basis for a new AMC and AMC+ series set for 2022. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File) Lenny Ignelzi/AP

Flowers are placed alongside a photo of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. South Africa's president says Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and the retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died at the age of 90. (AP Photo) AP

Jean-Marc Vallee arrives at the 71st annual DGA Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

