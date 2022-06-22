PD: Teen boys arrested after firing shots at Glendale officers Monday

GLENDALE, AZ — Two teens have been arrested in connection to shots being fired at Glendale police officers Monday night.

Officials say it happened just before midnight Monday when officers were called to a neighborhood near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road about a possible burglary in progress at a home. Three people were arrested in connection to the burglary Monday night.

While investigating the burglary, the seven officers in the area heard four shots fired and heard a "whizzing" sound near them. Police said they believed they were being shot at, but no vehicles or people were hit.

Glendale police announced the arrests of a 13 and a 14-year-old Thursday in connection with the shots fired. They say the older boy admitted to taking the handgun from his mother's dresser, going outside and filming the younger boy firing at the nearby officers.

Video in the player below shows body camera footage of Glendale officers getting shot at Monday:

Glendale police officers shot at Monday

The 13-year-old reportedly fired one shot, then the 14-year-old took the gun and shot off several more rounds. The younger boy admitted to police during questioning that he wanted to "murder a police officer."

Both teens are facing several felony charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.