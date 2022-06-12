PD investigating after man found stabbed inside burning home in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — A man is being treated at a hospital after being found with stab wounds in a burning house.

At about 9 p.m. Saturday, crews with the Gilbert Fire Department were called to a home near Gilbert and Warner roads for reports of a fire.

While en route, firefighters received reports that a person was trapped inside the house.

When they arrived they couldn't get more than a few feet inside due to the intensity of the fire, according to Gilbert Fire Chief Mark Justus.

He tells ABC15, that at that point crews heard a person yelling for help in the garage.

When firefighters broke through the garage door they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

A dog was found dead inside the home believed to be from smoke inhalation.

Several fires inside the house were not connecting, Chief Justus said. He added that firefighters with Gilbert and Chandler reported the fire was burning in multiple areas, which is "indicative of arson."

No possible suspects have been named.

An investigation remains ongoing.