Pima County Sheriff's Department

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in finding a missing vulnerable adult.

The department says Walter John McConnell was last seen near North Columbus Blvd. and North Lago Del Oro Pkwy, driving a 2018 Silver Jeep Cherokee, with an Arizona license plate reading RNA0ALA. He was last heard from Sunday at 11 a.m.

The 84 year old is described as 5'4", weighing 180 lbs., with brown eyes and hair.

If you have any information you are asked to call 911.