The race to get your kid into before-and-after-school care

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Enrollment is now open for parents looking to get their kids into the Tucson Unified School District's before-and-after-school program. School leaders say to sign up quickly before they fill up.

"You know, to be honest with you, it seems like as soon as we let families know that we are open," Christina Ibarra said. "We immediately have families calling and we fill up so so fast. So we tried to encourage all families to kind of pay attention to the parent link and prepare to get that notification that we're open for enrollment."

Rates for the program start at $35 a week for the before-school program and $65 a week for the after-school program. If you're child will be attending both, it's $75 a week. Schools that don't charge weekly, charge $500 for the school year.

Childcare provided is licensed by the Arizona Department of Health Services and accepts DES. Some sites also offer free transportation to and from different schools.

"I think it's a vital part of the school. We have a lot of working parents in our district and kids need somewhere to be and what a better place to be, than with staff that's caring about them and looking out for their best interest," Andrea Hudson said.

The district also offers a summer care program.

"Everyday looks very different. We have arts and crafts program," Ibarra said. "So every day is a different kind of experience for the children to enjoy while they're here with us after school."

For more information on the before-and-after-school care program, please visit the district's website.

Those looking for another after-school program should explore the City of Tucson's KIDCO program.