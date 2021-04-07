West University Neighborhood adds speed tables

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The west university neighborhood added two speed tables along 6th Avenue in an effort to reduce speeding.

"We're trying our best to keep it a safe space for all," Betsy Larson, a resident of the neighborhood, said.

However, in order to build the speed tables, the neighborhood association had to pay $24,425.

"We've saved up over many, many, many years," Judy Sensibar, the West University Neighborhood Association President, said.

She also said they went to the city to help pay, but were not able to get the two speed tables built.

Ward 6 Council Member Steve Kozachick responded to KGUN 9 with the following statement:

"The city has a pilot program in which we share the cost with neighborhood associations to fund traffic mitigation projects. The city cannot pay for all speed humps, chicanes, or other traffic features throughout the city, but we have invested resources to assist neighborhoods in funding some of these features."