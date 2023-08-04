WATCH: Reckless driver in custody after doing donuts, causing crash near I-10 tunnel in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A driver has been arrested after recklessly driving through Phoenix on Interstate 10.

On Wednesday afternoon, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were called to the area of I-10 eastbound near 16th Street for a driver that was "zipping in and out of traffic."

ABC15 viewer video in the player above shows scary moments a reckless driver causes a crash on I-10.

DPS says at one point, the driver went onto the shoulder and eventually struck six other vehicles during the incident.

Video obtained by ABC15 shows the suspected driver speeding away from troopers, nearly hitting them, driving in the middle of the freeway, and going in circles.

DPS initially said one of the drivers in those vehicles was injured, but later confirmed there were no injuries reported.

Troopers stopped the reckless driver with their patrol vehicle and after a struggle, the driver was tased and taken into custody.

The driver, identified as a 45-year-old woman from Laveen, was arrested and booked into jail on multiple charges including, aggravated DUI (attempting to injure both troopers), unlawful flight, criminal damage, and endangerment.

DPS officials say troopers did not pursue the suspected vehicle at any time during the incident.

No troopers were injured.