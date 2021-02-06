Traffic circles installed for bicycle boulevard project near Arcadia and Timrod

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson neighborhood is making it safer for bicyclists.

It's one of 50 Bicycle Boulevard projects happening across Tucson.

On Friday morning, the city installed Traffic Circles near 22nd and Swan.

Traffic circles being installed as part of the Arcadia & Timrod bicycle boulevard ! 🚴🏽‍♀️🚴🏼



Bike Boulevards are modified streets with traffic calming, improved intersection crossings, signs and pavement markings.



Learn more about this project: https://t.co/yGS2tUacXo pic.twitter.com/CF7DSE6Ff3 — Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) February 5, 2021

The Bicycle Boulevard are modified streets with traffic signs and safer intersections.

The goal of the projects is to protect those on bikes, walking to school or driving to work.