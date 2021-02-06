Menu

Traffic circles installed for bicycle boulevard project near Arcadia and Timrod

Posted at 9:47 PM, Feb 05, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson neighborhood is making it safer for bicyclists.

It's one of 50 Bicycle Boulevard projects happening across Tucson.

On Friday morning, the city installed Traffic Circles near 22nd and Swan.

The Bicycle Boulevard are modified streets with traffic signs and safer intersections.

The goal of the projects is to protect those on bikes, walking to school or driving to work.

