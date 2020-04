MARANA, Ariz. — More speed limit changes coming to the town of Marana, these changes are to increase safety.

Crews have finished phase one, now phase two will begin with speed limit shifts on Tangerine Road; east and west of Interstate 10, as well as Thornydale Road north of Tangerine.

Speeds will be adjusted to either 40 or 45 miles per hour.

If traveling you're in the area pay close attention to the changes.