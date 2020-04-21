TDOT shares message to remind everyone to look out for each other on the roads

TUCSON, Ariz. — The city of Tucson is averaging two deaths on the road per week, according to the Tucson Department of Transportation.

Just last night, a pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car at Irvington and First Avenue.

TDOT says two people are dying every week on Tucson roads, their message on how to stop it "look out for each other."

In a video, Department of Transportation and Mobility Erica Frazelle said "We are pleading with people to slow down, obey the traffic laws, and more importantly pay attention when traveling the roadways."

Officials are also reminding pedestrians that when using the cross walks, never assume that the driver sees you and to be alert.