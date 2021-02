TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department will have a new traffic reporting program.

The department has received federal funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to carry out the 'Traffic and Criminal Software'.

The software is a tool that enhances the vehicle crash data that's collected, which details accident trends and the causes of serious or deadly crashes .

The funding will provide officers with mobile scanners, printers and other equipment.