New study finds the 10 most dangerous stretch of roadways in Arizona

PHOENIX — An analysis of nearly 3,000 deadly crashes in Arizona from 2017 to 2019 found where dangerous collisions are more likely to happen.

While this survey was done across Arizona, only Maricopa County roadways topped the list created by MoneyGeek.

The stretch of 43rd Avenue from Lamar Road to McDowell Road took the top spot as the deadliest area to drive.

As for the reasons behind why most of these crashes occurred, researchers found speeding was the top factor and drunk driving followed.

Here is the full list: