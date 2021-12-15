New study finds the 10 most dangerous stretch of roadways in Arizona

PHOENIX — An analysis of nearly 3,000 deadly crashes in Arizona from 2017 to 2019 found where dangerous collisions are more likely to happen.
While this survey was done across Arizona, only Maricopa County roadways topped the list created by MoneyGeek.
The stretch of 43rd Avenue from Lamar Road to McDowell Road took the top spot as the deadliest area to drive.
As for the reasons behind why most of these crashes occurred, researchers found speeding was the top factor and drunk driving followed.
Here is the full list:
- 43rd Avenue from W. Lamar Rd to W. McDowell Road: 24 fatalities
- Indian School Road from N. 53rd Avenue to N. 91st Avenue: 20 fatalities
- Indian School Road from N. 40th Avenue to N. 3rd Street: 16 fatalities
- McDowell Road from N. Scottsdale Road to N. 36th Street: 12 fatalities
- 19th Avenue from W. Shangri-La Road to W. Union Hills Drive: 12 fatalities
- Northern Avenue from N. 19th Avenue to N. 56th Avenue: 12 fatalities
- Bell Road from N. 26th Street to N. 23rd Avenue: 11 fatalities
- Bethany Home Road from N. 35th Avenue to N. 12th Place: 11 fatalities
- Thomas Road from N. 71st Avenue to N. 37th Avenue: 10 fatalities
- I-10 from Exit 157 to Exit 152: 10 fatalities