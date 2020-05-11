Menu

'Move Tucson' to hold virtual town hall to discuss city-wide transportation plan

The City of Tucson is holding a virtual town hall to discuss ways streets can be made safer.
Posted at 4:04 PM, May 11, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Tucson is holding a virtual town hall to discuss ways streets can be made safer.

It's for a program called 'Move Tucson,' a city-wide transportation plan that will create a mobility blueprint for the city's future for the next 20-plus years.

Currently, the city is asking for input with a public input map that can be found here.

The virtual town hall is a chance to learn more about 'Move Tucson,' and ways you can get involved to share your safety thoughts.

The town hall will happen on Thursday, May 14 from noon to 1.p.m. or 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A link to the meeting can be found here.

