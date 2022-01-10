Keeping construction zones safe for commuters

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Department of Transportation says that throughout construction phases, they work to maintain the temporary roads that are in place.

"We do maintenance on the road as they go on," Mandley Rust, the project manager for the Kolb road widening project said. "Obviously with construction, roads are getting beat up as the heavy vehicles are driving over them."

The contractors the county uses are responsible for the safety of the road, but the county asks that anyone with safety concerns lets them know.

Recently, a community member pointed out a pothole along Kolb road that they were able to fix. Rust says the best way to report a road issue is through their SeeClickFix app.

Rust adds that drivers should be mindful of changing roadways in construction zones.

"Traffic will regularly be shifted from one side of the road to the other as we are relocating utilities or moving curbs around of manholes," Rust said. "Sometimes it can be almost a daily basis where the traffic pattern has shifted from the day before."

The speed limit in the zones is often times reduced. Rust said that this is not just for your safety.

"If the drivers are able to get through there safely its much safer for our personnel and the contractors personnel working on the side of the road," Rust said. "They've got to do their job as well as keep an eye out for traffic to make sure no one gets hurt."

The Pima County Department of Transportation also works with the Pima County Sheriff's Department to make sure people travel at the speed limit.

To check on the status of construction projects near you, visit the Pima County website dedicated to current and future roadway projects.