I-10 shut down near Tonopah after two commercial trucks collide near Tonopah

Posted at 11:01 AM, Aug 22, 2023
TONOPAH, AZ — Traffic restrictions are in place near Tonopah as authorities investigate a crash involving two commercial trucks.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Department of Public Safety troopers were alerted about the crash on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 97, near the Wintersburg Road exit.

VIDEO: Crews working to stop a fuel leak on I-10 following crash:

Officials say one of the commercial trucks was pulling a fuel tanker and overturned during the collision.

Approximately 8,000 gallons of diesel fuel is leaking which has prompted a hazmat response, according to the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.

The driver of the overturned truck was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries.

The freeway is closed to traffic in both directions.

There is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

