I-10 shut down near Tonopah after two commercial trucks collide near Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ — Traffic restrictions are in place near Tonopah as authorities investigate a crash involving two commercial trucks.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Department of Public Safety troopers were alerted about the crash on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 97, near the Wintersburg Road exit.

VIDEO: Crews working to stop a fuel leak on I-10 following crash:

Officials say one of the commercial trucks was pulling a fuel tanker and overturned during the collision.

Approximately 8,000 gallons of diesel fuel is leaking which has prompted a hazmat response, according to the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.

The driver of the overturned truck was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries.

The freeway is closed to traffic in both directions.

CLOSED: I-10 is closed both ways at milepost 97 near Wintersburg Road due to a crash. Westbound traffic is exiting at 355th Avenue and can use Indian School Road to re-enter the highway. Eastbound traffic is exiting at Indian School and can re-enter the highway at 335th Ave. pic.twitter.com/qhlxIxj5U3 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 22, 2023

There is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.