How to get speed humps installed in your neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "They think they are on the Indianapolis Speedway," Candice Filipek, a Palo Verde neighborhood resident, said.

Filipek has been living on Lester street for years and has constantly seen cars going over the speed limit.

"It's not okay," Filipek said. "I would not want to have children out there riding a bike or playing ball. It's pretty dangerous."

Filipek turned to the city to try to get speed humps installed. She learned that each one costs around $5000, and the payment would fall on neighborhood residents. However, there is also another way that allows the neighborhood to pay just $500 for a speed hump.

Through the Speed Hump Program, each ward office is allocated five speed humps per fiscal year. These cost the neighborhood residents $500 instead of the normal $5000.

"It's really helpful to have that cost reduced down to 500 dollars," Jesse Soto, the manager of the neighborhood traffic management program said.

Soto said the process includes getting signatures from your neighbors to show that they are on board with a speed hump. It also requires that you raise the money to pay for it before it gets built.

"I would say from start to finish to have the whole process going and get the speed humps installed, it takes about 4 to 6 months," Soto said.

The one in Filipek's neighborhood will be installed in mid-January and they started the process in the summer.

For more information on how to get speed humps in your neighborhood, click here.