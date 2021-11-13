First diverging diamond interchange almost complete in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — ADOT (Arizona Department of Transportation) says that the interchange at I-10 and Houghton Road should be complete by the end of the year.

The interchange is the first one in southern Arizona to use what is called a diverging diamond.

The new interchange is supposed to increase traffic flow and be safer for drivers.

"The benefit of this is when drivers are making a left, there won't be any cross traffic," Garin Groff, a spokesperson for ADOT, said. "They will already be at the left side of the road as they make a left turn onto the freeway. That's more efficient and it promotes safety by eliminating the possibility of oncoming traffic to collide with vehicles."

Drivers will not be allowed to turn on red, but ADOT says that it will simplify travel.

"There aren't any red or green arrows to wait for," Groff said. "When you see a green light, it just means go. It means go whether you're going straight, it means go whether you are making a left turn."

Groff said more of these interchanges could be on the way, but each one is a case-by-case basis. This one was built to help support extra volume in the area.

"With all the growth out there, we know drivers are going to appreciate all those extra lanes," Groff said. "Those extra lanes for traffic going straight across I-10, extra lanes at the exit and entrance ramps, lots of extra capacity for left turns. This should really get traffic flowing a lot more smoothly."

For more information on the project, click here.