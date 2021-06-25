City council allocates $14 million to repair roads in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson City Council's new budget includes $14 million to repair roads across the city. The mayor and wards will each get $2 million to spend on areas they think are the most in need.

"We looked at all the different areas and took a worst first basis decision," Ward 6 Council Member Steve Kozachik said about which roads he chose with the help of TDOT. "But $2 million dollars when you are doing road construction gets you about a quarter of a square mile, so it doesn't go a long way."

The funding for road repairs primarily comes from Prop 101, a voter approved half cent sales tax increase, from 2017.

"The roads are falling apart," Kozachik said. "We can't ignore them."