Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsOperation Safe Roads

Actions

City council allocates $14 million to repair roads in Tucson

items.[0].videoTitle
Each ward will get $2 million dollars to fix their roads
Road in Tucson
Posted at 5:34 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 20:39:28-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson City Council's new budget includes $14 million to repair roads across the city. The mayor and wards will each get $2 million to spend on areas they think are the most in need.

"We looked at all the different areas and took a worst first basis decision," Ward 6 Council Member Steve Kozachik said about which roads he chose with the help of TDOT. "But $2 million dollars when you are doing road construction gets you about a quarter of a square mile, so it doesn't go a long way."

The funding for road repairs primarily comes from Prop 101, a voter approved half cent sales tax increase, from 2017.

"The roads are falling apart," Kozachik said. "We can't ignore them."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Call or e-mail Operation Safe Roads

OPERATION SAFE ROADS

OPERATION SAFE ROADS
COMMUNITY PARTNERS