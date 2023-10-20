Watch Now
Child, 2 adults injured during crash involving semi-truck on I-10

The crash caused the closure of westbound lanes of I-10 near Riggs Road
Two adults and a small child have serious injuries.
I-10 Riggs Road crash 10/20/23
Posted at 2:57 PM, Oct 20, 2023
A small child and two adults are injured after a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 10.

At around 2 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were called to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 near Riggs Road.

Authorities say one person was trapped underneath a semi-truck. The extent of the injuries hasn't been determined.

Witnesses tell Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers that a passenger car crossed all lanes of traffic and struck the other two vehicles.

The crash is blocking all westbound lanes. An estimated time for when the lanes will reopen has not been given.

