70% of Tucson's neighborhood streets are in poor to failed condition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — $100 million dollars is being spent to repair roads across the city, but it's not enough.

"While it's great, we still have a lot of need out there," Michael Graham, Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility Public Information Officer, said. "About 70% of our neighborhood streets are in failed to poor condition."

The money comes from Proposition 101, a voter approved half cent sales tax increase from 2017. The money was divided equally among the six wards.

So far, the city has used the money to repair more than 260 lane miles of roadways across town.

"We're making them safer because what you don't want are potholes and the cracks," Graham said.

Many of the roads in neighborhoods across the city have not been repaired over the years. Instead of providing a quick fix, the city will be reconstructing many of them.

"It's not a chip seal, it's not a fog seal, its going all the way down to dirt and putting new asphalt in," Graham said.

The city chose which roads to repair based on a worst first basis. They also took into extra consideration any roads that have bike boulevards.

Graham says each project takes between 30 and 90 days. For more information on the project and to see if your neighborhood is on the list, click here.