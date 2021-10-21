2020 was one of the deadliest years on Tucson roadways

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a matter of seconds a simple drive down the street can turn deadly.

"2020 was one of the deadliest years on our roadway," said Erica Frazelle with the City of Tucson Transportation and Mobility Department.

Fatal crashes in Tucson, involving all modes of transportation, have steadily risen since 2015. In 2020, the City of Tucson Transportation and Mobility Department reported 88 deadly crashes. More than two of every three crashes involved a pedestrian.

"We were able to nail down what the statistics are and really see where the areas are that we need to expand our education further," said Frazelle.

The City of Tucson Transportation and Mobility Department has partnered with the Tucson Police Department to share messages about safety on the road.

"Our outreach consists of advertisements and really getting those advertisements out where the traveling public is. We have bus wraps advertised on the back on buses. If you're sitting at a stop light, you'll be able to read those messages. We also have them on bus shelters," said Frazelle.

The city is also getting their message out on social media. They are targeting each mode of transportation with hopes that they can save more lives.

"One death is too many on our roadways. If we all just do our part and make small changes to keep each other safe, we can help prevent unnecessary deaths on our roadway," said Frazelle.