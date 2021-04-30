Officer killed, another hurt during incident that ended at SanTan Motorplex in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — Several law enforcement agencies responded to the SanTan Motorplex in Gilbert overnight for a police incident that left one officer dead and another injured.

Officials told ABC15 the incident started with a pursuit in the Eloy area that went to the Chandler airport and ended at the SanTan Motorplex near Loop 202 SanTan and Val Vista Drive.

Police say the suspect driver busted through the gates at the Chandler airport, causing a closure of the airport. The driver continued onto the freeway and into the Gilbert area where he bailed from the vehicle at the SanTan Motorplex.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar. Officer Farrar was struck and killed by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle earlier this evening. He was a 18-year veteran of the Chandler Police Department. pic.twitter.com/msQ19LT70L — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) April 30, 2021

The suspect is said to have stolen a vehicle, hitting two officers. One of the officers from the Chandler Police Department, identified as 18-year veteran Christopher Farrar, was killed. A Gilbert police officer suffered serious injuries.

ABC15 Arizona/KNXV-TV

Police say other officers attempted to take the suspect into custody and shots were fired. The suspect was then placed in custody and taken to a hospital for treatment for unknown injuries.

An employee of a Ford dealership was also taken to the hospital for treatment, police say.

ABC15 crews witnessed at least two ambulances leave the auto complex. Another crew witnessed someone being airlifted in an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter and brought to Chandler Regional Medical Center.

ABC15 Arizona/KNXV-TV

Viewer video shared with ABC15 showed two law enforcement officers along the Loop 202 carrying another officer towards a police vehicle. Editor's note: ABC15 has edited the viewer video so it freezes as the three officers come into frame.

Witness video of police scene near Loop 202 and Val Vista

The Chandler Police Department, Gilbert Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Pinal County Sheriff's Office, and Arizona Department of Public Safety are all involved, Chandler police said in a tweet. DPS says Gilbert Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation and will be releasing information.

We are assisting on a police incident with multiple agencies. Media staging area is on the Val Vista/Pecos by the Circle K. The following agencies are involved: @PinalCSO @GilbertPolice @azdps @mcsoaz pic.twitter.com/CtToI8QK1h — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) April 30, 2021

Westbound Loop 202 SanTan was closed at Val Vista Drive for several hours during the investigation, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

This is a developing breaking news situation. Stay with ABC15 for updates as they come into the newsroom.