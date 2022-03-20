Nine people held hostage, more than $1.5 million in jewelry stolen from Glendale Jared store

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police say nine employees and customers of a Jared jewelry store were held hostage Wednesday night as the store was robbed of more than $1.5 million in jewelry.

Police say four men walked into the store near 75th Avenue and Bell Road around 7 p.m. wearing ski masks, where they held a gun up to someone’s head.

Several of the victims were zip-tied and had their phones and wallets stolen. An employee reportedly called 911 alerting police and left the line open as the suspects used hammers to break jewelry cases and shouted demands as they threw items into pillowcases.

Listen to the 911 call and view surveillance, body camera in the player below.

Suspects steal more than $1.5 million in jewelry in Glendale robbery, held nine people hostage

When police arrived, all four suspects were still inside the store with the victims. Three of the suspects ran out of the front door while a fourth ran out a back exit.

The four suspects were all taken into custody at different locations near the store.

One of the suspects lodged a gun in the door of the store with it pointed toward the victims, according to police.

More than $1.5 million in jewelry has reportedly been located and recovered from the incident, but officers are still gathering and documenting all of the items stolen and the total is expected to rise.

Police identified the individuals as Monta Harris, Kenneth Walton, Jr., Deandre Haven, and Garry Freeny.

Harris faces nine counts of armed robbery, nine counts of aggravated assault, nine counts of aggravated robbery, nine counts of kidnapping, and one count of being a prohibited possessor with a weapon.

Walton Jr. faces nine counts of armed robbery, nine counts of aggravated assault, and nine counts of aggravated robbery.

Haven faces nine counts of armed robbery, nine counts of aggravated assault, and nine counts of aggravated robbery.

Freeny faces nine counts of armed robbery, nine counts of aggravated assault, nine counts of aggravated robbery, and nine counts of kidnapping.

No serious injuries were reported.