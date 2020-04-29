Menu

UK leader Boris Johnson, fiancée announce birth of baby boy

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced she gave birth to a "healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” Wednesday April 29, 2020, and both mother and baby are doing well. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Posted at 12:53 PM, Apr 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-29 15:53:56-04

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, have announced the birth of a son.

Johnson's office says Symonds gave birth to a “healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” and that both mother and baby are doing well.

The 55-year-old Johnson and Symonds, who is 32, announced in February that they were expecting a child.

Johnson only returned to work on Monday after suffering from a bout with coronavirus.

He spent a week in a London hospital, including three nights in intensive care.

Symonds was also recently sick for a week with COVID-19 symptoms, though she wasn’t tested for the virus.

