Search and rescue underway after 65-foot crane collapses in London

LONDON (AP) — The London Fire Brigade says a 65-foot crane has collapsed onto a block of apartments under development and two houses in east London.

The brigade’s Assistant Commissioner Graham Ellis says urban search and rescue crews are undertaking “a complex rescue operation” and using specialized equipment to search the properties on Wednesday.

The London Ambulance Service says crews and a team of specialist paramedics who work in hazardous environments were at the scene in the Bow neighborhood.

The brigade has deployed a drone to provide aerial imagery to aid with the rescue.

"This is a multi-agency response and is likely to be a protracted incident. I would ask people to avoid the area," said Ellis.

