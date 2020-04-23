Prince Louis celebrates birthday with colorful COVID-19 message

Children in the U.K. are drawing rainbows and putting them in their windows to spread hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Louis joined the trend during a photoshoot for his birthday. The son of Prince William and Duchess Kate turned two on Thursday.

Kensington Palace shared a preview of the photos on Wednesday that looked very posh, but the official photos posted on Thursday brought a smile to many knowing parents' faces.

Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!🎨 We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April. pic.twitter.com/HLm5tXVYHy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2020

Parents around the world can relate to the official photos posted the next day.

Instagram Vs Reality Thank you for your lovely messages on Prince Louis’s second birthday 🌈. pic.twitter.com/42IauvVpEB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2020

The fun Twitter post reminds everyone that for every perfect royal picture, there are plenty of the kids just being kids. Sometimes the "un-perfect" photo becomes the perfect photo because it shows your child's personality.

This story was originally published by Victoria Lewis at WPTV.