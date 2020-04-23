Menu

Prince Louis celebrates birthday with colorful COVID-19 message

Posted at 7:54 AM, Apr 23, 2020
Children in the U.K. are drawing rainbows and putting them in their windows to spread hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Louis joined the trend during a photoshoot for his birthday. The son of Prince William and Duchess Kate turned two on Thursday.

Kensington Palace shared a preview of the photos on Wednesday that looked very posh, but the official photos posted on Thursday brought a smile to many knowing parents' faces.

The fun Twitter post reminds everyone that for every perfect royal picture, there are plenty of the kids just being kids. Sometimes the "un-perfect" photo becomes the perfect photo because it shows your child's personality.

This story was originally published by Victoria Lewis at WPTV.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

