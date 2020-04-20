Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsWorld News

Actions

Police in Australia record kangaroo bounding through deserted city center

items.[0].videoTitle
Australia police caught an unexpected suspect on their security cameras — a kangaroo hopping through downtown Adelaide.
Police in Australia record kangaroo bounding through deserted city center
Posted at 9:54 AM, Apr 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-20 12:59:11-04

Australia police caught an unexpected suspect on their security cameras — a kangaroo hopping through downtown Adelaide.

The kangaroo was seen roaming through the center of Australia's fifth-largest city, where lockdowns prompted by the coronavirus has kept cars and people off the streets.

"Protective Security Officers tracked a suspect wearing a grey fur coat hopping through the heart of the #adelaide CBD this morning. He was last seen on foot heading into the West Parklands," the South Australia Police wrote on Facebook.

On Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said lockdown measures would continue throughout the country for at least another month.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.