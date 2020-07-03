Police arrest armed man on the grounds where Canadian PM Justin Trudeau lives

Canadian police say an armed man crashed his truck through a gate and breached the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives before being arrested two hours later. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say Trudeau was not present at the time of the incident in Ottawa on Thursday.

The man, a member of Canada's armed forces, is in custody and being interviewed. Police say charges are pending. Canada’s defense minister has declined to comment while the investigation is in progress.

The Canadian Armed Forces are assisting the police in the investigation.

''Thanks to the swift and diligent actions of our employees, the incident that unfolded earlier this morning on the grounds of Rideau Hall was quickly and safely resolved. I wish to commend the incredible efforts of all RCMP members who responded to this incident and acknowledge the contributions of all our employees and our Ottawa Police Service partners that supported this response. I am extremely proud of the courage, professionalism and collaboration that occurred and undoubtedly ensured the successful resolution of this event." assistant Commissioner Bernadine Chapman, Commanding Officer, National Division, said.

