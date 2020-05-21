Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsWorld News

Actions

More than 80 dead after cyclone cuts destructive path in India, Bangladesh

items.[0].image.alt
Bikas Das/AP
Locals clear tree branches that fell after cyclone Amphan hit the region, in Kolkata, India, Thursday, May 21, 2020. The powerful cyclone that slammed into coastal India and Bangladesh has left damage difficult to assess Thursday. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
More than 80 dead after cyclone cuts destructive path in India, Bangladesh
More than 80 dead after cyclone cuts destructive path in India, Bangladesh
More than 80 dead after cyclone cuts destructive path in India, Bangladesh
Posted at 7:53 AM, May 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-21 10:53:49-04

NEW DELHI (AP) — Wide swaths of coastal India and Bangladesh are flooded, and millions of people are without power after Cyclone Amphan struck the region.

The most powerful storm to hit the area in more than decade killed over 80 people and left a trail of destruction that is still being assessed.

Many parts of the Indian city of Kolkata are under water and its airport was closed briefly.

The cyclone came ashore Wednesday, lashing coastal areas in both countries with heavy rain, a storm surge and strong winds.

Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated ahead of the storm, a process complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.