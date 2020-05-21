More than 80 dead after cyclone cuts destructive path in India, Bangladesh

NEW DELHI (AP) — Wide swaths of coastal India and Bangladesh are flooded, and millions of people are without power after Cyclone Amphan struck the region.

The most powerful storm to hit the area in more than decade killed over 80 people and left a trail of destruction that is still being assessed.

Many parts of the Indian city of Kolkata are under water and its airport was closed briefly.

The cyclone came ashore Wednesday, lashing coastal areas in both countries with heavy rain, a storm surge and strong winds.

Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated ahead of the storm, a process complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

