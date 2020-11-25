Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reveals she suffered a miscarriage this summer

LONDON — The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July.

Meghan described the experience in an opinion piece in the New York Times.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” the duchess wrote.

The former Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have a son, Archie, who was born in 2019.

The duchess, who is 39, said she was sharing her story in hope of helping others.

"Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” Meghan wrote. "In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."

In her piece, Meghan tied her grief into the grief suffered by many Americans throughout 2020 — whether through the COVID-19 pandemic or for the fight for racial justice.

"We are adjusting to a new normal where faces are concealed by masks, but it’s forcing us to look into one another’s eyes — sometimes filled with warmth, other times with tears," Meghan wrote. "For the first time, in a long time, as human beings, we are really seeing one another."

"Are we OK? We will be."

Click here to read Meghan's full piece.