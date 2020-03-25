Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsWorld News

Actions

Good news! Koalas rescued during Australian wildfires returned to the wild

Posted: 8:26 PM, Mar 24, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-24 23:26:10-04
items.[0].image.alt
Good news! Koalas rescued during Australian wildfires returned to the wild

A number of koalas that were rescued during January's massive Australian wildfires were returned to the wild earlier this week, Science for Wildlife announced.

The four adult koalas and a baby joey were returned to the Blue Mountains region of Australia. A total of 12 koalas were rescued and the group is working on returning all 12 this week.

The San Diego Zoo was involved in rescuing and returning the koalas.

The wildfires 2.5 million acres of Australian land. Experts estimate that nearly one-third of the koala population in Australia perished with the wildfires.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.