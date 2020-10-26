Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsWorld News

Actions

Early count shows Chileans backing rewriting country's constitution

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Esteban Felix/AP
A woman stands in the voting booth during a referendum to decide whether the country should replace its 40-year-old constitution, written during the last dictatorship in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Early count shows Chileans backing rewriting country's constitution
Posted at 7:32 PM, Oct 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-25 22:32:20-04

SANTIAGO, Chile — Early returns from Sunday's plebiscite in Chile are giving a big “yes” vote for drafting a new constitution to replace guiding principles imposed four decades ago under the military dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet.

The vote was held in response to months of vast street protests that erupted a year ago in frustration over inequality in pensions, education and health care.

The Electoral Service said Sunday evening that of the first 4.4 million ballots counted, nearly 78% favor a new constitution and about 21% are opposed. About 15 million Chileans were eligible to vote.

If approved, a special convention will draft a new constitution that would be submitted to voters in mid-2022.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.