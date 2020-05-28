Menu

China moves to enact security law in an effort to quell independence protests in Hong Kong

Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images/Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images
Social workers gather outside Legislative Council building to participate in an anti-government march in Hong Kong on July 21, 2019 in Hong Kong.
Posted at 6:34 AM, May 28, 2020
HONG KONG — China has officially ratified a plan to write a national security law for Hong Kong, exerting Beijing's broader, new control over the semi-autonomous territory in a bid to prevent a return of the months of often-violent protests last year.

China’s ceremonial legislature approved a decision by the ruling Communist Party to impose national security laws on Hong Kong.

The Beijing-backed Hong Kong government sought to assure its citizens that the law would not infringe on their freedoms.

The pro-democracy opposition described the move as the end of the core values that set the former British colony apart from the rest of China.

