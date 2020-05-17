Menu

Canadian acrobatic jet crashes in BC amid pandemic show

Canadian acrobatic jet crashes in British Columbia
Posted at 2:43 PM, May 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-17 17:55:43-04

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian Armed Forces Snowbird plane has crashed in the Pacific coast province of British Columbia.

The aircraft was participating in a cross-country tour aimed at boosting the morale of Canadians struggling with the pandemic

The Department of National Defense confirmed the crash and the Kamloops Airport says emergency crews were responding.

The Snowbirds are Canada’s equivalent of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was killed or injured.

Operation Inspiration started in Nova Scotia earlier this month and features the team’s signature nine-jet formation.

