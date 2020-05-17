Canadian acrobatic jet crashes in BC amid pandemic show

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian Armed Forces Snowbird plane has crashed in the Pacific coast province of British Columbia.

The aircraft was participating in a cross-country tour aimed at boosting the morale of Canadians struggling with the pandemic

The Department of National Defense confirmed the crash and the Kamloops Airport says emergency crews were responding.

The Snowbirds are Canada’s equivalent of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was killed or injured.

Operation Inspiration started in Nova Scotia earlier this month and features the team’s signature nine-jet formation.

