Wildfires near Saguaro National Park cause campgrounds and trails to close

TUCSON, Ariz. — Saguaro National Park is closing some campgrounds and trails in response to the Spud Rock Fire and the Mica Bowl Fire.

The Manning Camp Campground and Spud Rock Campground, along with all trails east of the Arizona Trail on Mica Mountain are impacted, according to park officials.

The Spud Rock Fire has burned about 360 acres, and Mica Bowl Fire has burned about 26 acres.

Both fires were sparked by lightning. Smoke from them can be seen from Tucson, Redington Pass, Vail, Mescal and the surrounding area.

The Arizona Trail is still open, but park officials say it could be closed with short notice or require hikers to be escorted through burned areas.

Closed trails include:

