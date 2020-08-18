Smoke visible from reported fire in Tortolita Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. — Wildfire crews are on their way to a reported blaze in the Tortolita Mountains Monday afternoon.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says air and ground crews are headed to an area north of Dove Mountain to determine the extent of the fire, and its cause.

No structures are currently threatened by the fire, Northwest Fire said.

North of the Dove Mountain community. No known threat at this time to structures. https://t.co/X72g7nyD4L — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) August 17, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest information.