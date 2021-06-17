Small wildfire forces evacuation of campers in Arizona

STRAWBERRY, Ariz. (AP) — A small wildfire near Strawberry has forced the evacuation of campers and the shutdown of a popular recreation area.

The fire started shortly before midnight Wednesday, about 12 miles west of Strawberry. It has burned about 150 acres near where Fossil Creek meets the Verde River.

The Coconino National Forest has closed Fossil Creek, a popular spot for hiking and swimming, because of the wildfire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Several other wildfires are burning in Arizona amid a period of intense heat. Residents near the largest wildfire burning in Pinal and Gila counties are in various stages of evacuation.