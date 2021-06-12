Pima County Sheriff Auxiliary volunteers work to prevent wildfires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County and much of the State of Arizona are facing fire restrictions on Federal and State-managed lands. Currently, State of Arizona managed land is under Stage II restrictions.

Under Stage II restrictions, The Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the following is not permitted:

campfires

smoking outdoors

target shooting

fireworks are prohibited year-round

To prevent a wildfire from sparking in the Tucson area, the Sheriff’s auxiliary volunteers are stopping every car filled with people looking to escape the heat at the base of Mount Lemmon.

“Sheriff’s auxiliary volunteers are out today in partnership with supervisor christy’s office to remind people to be safe on the mountain,” explained Deputy James Allerton, PCSD.

Dominic Coppolo was one of the auxiliary volunteers handing out information about the restrictions in place and he said visitors were pretty responsive.

“On the pamphlets are two things. [There are] reminders on what not to do on the mountain —no fires, no smoking, or shooting. Also, we have a flyer that talks about emergency access for Pima County,” said Coppolo.

Debbie Russell was behind the wheel of one of the cars heading up the mountain and she told KGUN 9 she appreciates the message because she takes advantage of the trails when it’s too hot in the city.

“It’s very important because we saw what happened last year with the mountains catching on fire and it’s an important thing, so we don’t lose our natural habitat,” said Russell.