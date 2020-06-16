NW Fire District specialized unit available to rescue Bighorn Fire first responders

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — A specialized unit with the Northwest Fire District is on the ground at the Bighorn Fire to help rescue first responders.

The Rapid Extraction Module Support or REMS unit are wild land firefighters and paramedics trained to save first responders putting out wildfires.

They use off-road cars with specialized rope rescue and medical equipment.

The team can be called to assist with any major wild land fire across the country.

"If they get injured, it’s not easy for regular medical units to get to them," Special Operations Captain with NW Fire District Jeff Hamelen said. "This team is there specifically to provide a rescue service, if we have an injured firefighter or personnel that is injured while fighting these fires in this challenging terrain."

A team of four was called to help with the Bighorn Fire Thursday. They will be there for two weeks minimum or until needed.