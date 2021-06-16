Watch
'Heavy Fire' burning in the Santa Rita Mountains

Green Valley Fire Department
The "Heavy Fire" is burning in the Santa Rita Mountains east of Sahuarita.
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jun 16, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new wildfire is burning in the Santa Rita Mountains Wednesday.

According to the Green Valley Fire Department, the so-called "Heavy Fire" has burned 30 acres since igniting Wednesday afternoon, burning grass and brush fuels just north of Helvetia.

GVFD says state resources are on their way and firefighting efforts from the air are already underway.

"High Temps and low humidity are a dangerous mix to add to this fire," GVFD spokesperson L.T. Pratt said.

