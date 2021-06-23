Every wildfire burning in Arizona right now

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wildfires continue to burn across the state of Arizona.
Here's a master list of every incident in the state, according to Inciweb.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Wildfires burning across the U.S.
Article last updated on 6/23
Alamo Fire - 2,344 acres - 95% contained
Backbone Fire - 38,321 acres - 1% contained
Bear Fire - 7,300 acres - 0% contained
Boggy Creek Fire - 2,945 acres - 70% containment
Hobo Fire - 600 acres - 50% contained
Horton Complex - 4,355 - containment not listed
Kaibab NF South Zone Rx Fire - 350 acres - containment not listed
McDonald Tank Fire - 3,550 acres - 95% contained
Moore Fire - 400 acres - containment not listed
Pinnacle Fire - 34,395 acres - 42% contained
Rafael Fire - 24,191 acres - Containment not listed
Rock Butte Fires - 802 acres - 19% contained
Shamrock Fire - 1,104 acres - 95% contained
Snake Fire - 71 acres - 20% contained
Slate Fire - 11,435 acres - 85% contained
Telegraph Fire - 180,725 acres - 89% contained
Walnut Fire - 7,846 acres - 0% contained
West Chev - 288 acres - containment not listed
Wyrick Fire - 7,101 acres - containment not listed