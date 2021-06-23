Every wildfire burning in Arizona right now

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wildfires continue to burn across the state of Arizona.

Here's a master list of every incident in the state, according to Inciweb.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Wildfires burning across the U.S.



Article last updated on 6/23

Alamo Fire - 2,344 acres - 95% contained

Backbone Fire - 38,321 acres - 1% contained

Bear Fire - 7,300 acres - 0% contained

Boggy Creek Fire - 2,945 acres - 70% containment

Hobo Fire - 600 acres - 50% contained

Horton Complex - 4,355 - containment not listed

Kaibab NF South Zone Rx Fire - 350 acres - containment not listed

McDonald Tank Fire - 3,550 acres - 95% contained

Moore Fire - 400 acres - containment not listed

Pinnacle Fire - 34,395 acres - 42% contained

Rafael Fire - 24,191 acres - Containment not listed

Rock Butte Fires - 802 acres - 19% contained

Shamrock Fire - 1,104 acres - 95% contained

Snake Fire - 71 acres - 20% contained

Slate Fire - 11,435 acres - 85% contained

Telegraph Fire - 180,725 acres - 89% contained

Walnut Fire - 7,846 acres - 0% contained

West Chev - 288 acres - containment not listed

Wyrick Fire - 7,101 acres - containment not listed