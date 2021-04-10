Watch
Evacuations lifted as crews battle 1,200-acre Margo Fire in east Pinal County

The Margo Fire continues to burn near Dudleyville destroying dozens of structures.
Posted at 1:47 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 16:47:47-04

DUDLEYVILLE, AZ — A wildfire that sparked southeast of the Valley Thursday prompted evacuations and threatened dozens of structures, officials say.

Arizona State Forestry officials say they have stopped forward progress on the Margo Fire that has burned approximately 1,200 acres within a river bottom in Dudleyville, northeast of Tucson in Pinal County.

Officials say the fire is currently 50% contained and 12 structures have been destroyed.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said as of 1 p.m. Saturday, residents of Dudleyville may now return to their homes after they were told to evacuate earlier this week.

Crews are battling the fire using aircraft and ground fire engines.

Officials say there are 74 total structures that were being threatened with about 243 residents living in the area.

The Pinal County Office of Emergency Management says that anyone with livestock that needs shelter can bring them to Gila County Fairgrounds (900 Fairgrounds Road) or if you need shelter for your pets, contact Pinal County Animal Control at 520-509-3555.

