TUCSON, Ariz. — A new evacuation order has been issued for the southern Catalinas bordered by Mt. Lemmon Highway, beginning at mile post 3 on the west and Redington Road on the east.

The order was issued by the Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County's Sheriff's Department Sunday evening.

They ask you to use this interactive map for details of the evacuation areas, and to see where fire boundaries are.