'Edwin Fire' burning in Tortolita Mountains, 3 to 5 acres in size

The Northwest Fire District shared video of the so-called Edwin Fire burning in the Tortolita Moutnains Thursday.
Posted at 4:51 PM, Aug 27, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — A new fire is burning in the Tortolita Mountains Thursday evening.

According to the Arizona Department of Fire and Forestry Management, the "Edwin Fire" is about three to five acres in size so far. The fire is said to be about eight miles away from Oracle Junction, and a tenth of a mile from two structures in the area. No evacuations have been ordered so far.

The Northwest Fire District is also assisting in fighting the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

