'Edwin Fire' burning in Tortolita Mountains, 3 to 5 acres in size

TUCSON, Ariz. — A new fire is burning in the Tortolita Mountains Thursday evening.

According to the Arizona Department of Fire and Forestry Management, the "Edwin Fire" is about three to five acres in size so far. The fire is said to be about eight miles away from Oracle Junction, and a tenth of a mile from two structures in the area. No evacuations have been ordered so far.

The Northwest Fire District is also assisting in fighting the blaze.

New fire in the Tortolita Mountains. Video taken of the ridge just north of the end of Dove Canyon Pass. Northwest Fire crews on scene with @MaranaPD. @azstateforestry enroute. No evacuations ordered yet. Updates to come as available. pic.twitter.com/uugQ7fMZaH — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) August 27, 2020