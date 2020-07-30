Catalina Highway to reopen Saturday, Pima County DOT says

TUCSON, Ariz. — Weeks after the Bighorn Fire forced its closure, the Catalina Highway will reopen to the general public this weekend.

The Pima County Department of Transportation says they're almost finished with repairs on the highway and expect to reopen the road to all visitors on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 6 a.m. The highway has been open to full-time residents and employees of businesses in the mountains since July 8.

The DOT says visitors can expect reduced speed limits on the roadway as crews continue working replacing non-critical roadside posts that were damaged by the fire.

