Brush fire near Douglas, 100 percent contained

Joey Greaber
5:49 PM, Apr 2, 2018
COCHISE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Firefighters were battling a brush fire 9 miles West of Douglas on Double Adobe Road.

The fire was estimated to be 335 acres in size, resulting in two structures being burned.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the fire at 5:10 p.m.

San Jose Fire, Tombstone Fire, Bowie Fire, Douglas Fire, Portal Fire and Pirtleville Fire all assisted.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the "Adobe Fire" is 100 percent contained.

 

