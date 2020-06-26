Menu

Bighorn Fire forces 'GO' Evacuation notice for area east of Catalina Mountains

items.[0].image.alt
Pima County Sheriff's Department Map
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jun 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-26 19:53:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Bighorn Fire has forced another evacuation notice east of the Santa Catalina Mountains Friday afternoon.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has issued a "GO" immediate evacuation notice for the eastern slope of the Santa Catalina Mountains, just west of the community of Redington.

The community of Redington has also been placed in the "SET" status, which asks residents to prepare for an evacuation, or voluntarily evacuate if possible. Click here to read more about the "READY, SET, GO" wildfire evacuation protocols.

Full map of evacuation notices from the Pima County Sheriff's Department:

