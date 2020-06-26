Bighorn Fire forces 'GO' Evacuation notice for area east of Catalina Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Bighorn Fire has forced another evacuation notice east of the Santa Catalina Mountains Friday afternoon.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has issued a "GO" immediate evacuation notice for the eastern slope of the Santa Catalina Mountains, just west of the community of Redington.

❗️GO! – Evacuate❗️ The evacuation zone is on the eastern slope of the Catalina Mountains south of the Pima County line and west of the community of Redington. Interactive map: https://t.co/Zwel5gBnFp for specific details. Full Release https://t.co/OXo01P3X9v pic.twitter.com/1xqv4a1uEW — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) June 26, 2020

The community of Redington has also been placed in the "SET" status, which asks residents to prepare for an evacuation, or voluntarily evacuate if possible. Click here to read more about the "READY, SET, GO" wildfire evacuation protocols.

Full map of evacuation notices from the Pima County Sheriff's Department:

